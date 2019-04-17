Nationals' Matt Adams: Rejoins starting lineup
Adams (ankle) is starting at first base and hitting fourth Wednesday against the Giants.
Adams has been cleared to rejoin Washington's starting lineup for the first time since tweaking his ankle over the weekend. The hefty first baseman was able to pinch hit in Tuesday's loss; he left the yard in his only trip to the plate, which should ease any concerns that the ankle issue will linger.
