Nationals' Matt Adams: Remains out Friday
Adams (oblique) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Adams is out of the lineup for the third straight game with the strained left oblique. The team has believed to this point a trip to the injured list won't be necessary, but it's unlikely they'll want to operate with a short bench for much longer. Howie Kendrick will start at first base and bat fifth Friday.
