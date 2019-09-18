Adams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Adams hasn't played in the past week while managing a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, leaving more action at first base available for Ryan Zimmerman and Howie Kendrick. Considering Adams was in a 2-for-38 funk over his prior 15 games before going down with the injury, he may not recapture a large-side platoon role if he gets healthy before the end of the season.