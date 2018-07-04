Adams (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Adams won't be included in the lineup Wednesday as he rejoins the active roster, but that's likely a result of southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez starting for Boston. With the Nationals becoming increasingly comfortable with deploying Daniel Murphy at the keystone following a lengthy absence due to a knee injury, it's expected that Adams will settle back into a platoon at first base with Mark Reynolds. As the left-handed hitter of the two, Adams projects to see the bulk of the starts at the position, but both he and Reynolds will have a tougher path to playing time once Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) returns from the DL. Zimmerman is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment over the weekend and could be activated shortly before the All-Star break.