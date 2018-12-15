Adams signed with the Nationals on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Adams spent the first part of last season in Washington, hitting .257/.332/.510 in 94 games. That line was good for a 123 wRC+, a number which would have been his highest since 2013 had his season ended at that point. A very poor showing after being flipped to St. Louis hurt his final numbers, but he has a good fit with the Nationals and could be poised to succeed again. He forms a natural platoon with Ryan Zimmerman at first base, neutralizing the effect of his career .596 OPS against lefties and allowing him to post decent numbers in a part-time role.

