Nationals' Matt Adams: Role declining
Adams will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Though he'll enter the lineup in place of a resting Ryan Zimmerman, Adams has generally seen his playing time fall by the wayside since the beginning of August. Adams will be making just his seventh start in 19 games this month and hasn't made a compelling case for more playing time after opening August with a 2-for-30 showing at the dish.
