Nationals' Matt Adams: Scratched with foot blister
Adams has been removed from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Adams is expected to be the Nationals' backup first baseman and occasional left fielder. He'll chip in with the occasional homer but is unlikely to play often enough to be a major fantasy factor. This injury is unlikely to affect his ability to be ready for Opening Day.
