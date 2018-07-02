Nationals' Matt Adams: Set for rehab assignment
Adams (finger) will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Adams was able to compete in a simulated game Monday and is nearing a return to action with the Nationals. If all goes well during Tuesday's contest, he could be back in the majors prior to Wednesday's series finale against Boston.
