Nationals' Matt Adams: Set for sim game
Adams (finger) will participate in a simulated game against minor-league pitching Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Adams took part in batting practice Friday, and the new development suggests there were no setbacks with his broken finger. It's now been more than two weeks on the shelf, but it seems possible he could return prior to the All-Star break if all goes well.
