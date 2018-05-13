Adams will start in left field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Due to his defensive limitations in the corner outfield, Adams probably won't be in store for more than occasional work at the position, but the 29-year-old should enjoy a stable role in the Washington lineup for the time being after first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (back) was moved to the disabled list Thursday. While the Nationals added veteran corner infielder Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Syracuse to offer another experienced depth option at first base, Adams has done enough at the plate this season to maintain the playing-time edge. Adams enters Sunday's contest with a career-best 1.042 OPS through his first 109 plate appearances of the season and trails only Bryce Harper for the team lead in home runs (10).