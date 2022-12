Adams will return to Washington after signing a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Adams appeared in 22 games as a member of the Rockies in 2022, going 6-for-36 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored over those contests. The 34-year-old's deal with the Nationals includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training, giving him another shot to prove himself around MLB talent.