Nationals' Matt Adams: Sits again Sunday
Adams (hand), who is not in Sunday's lineup, remains "day-to-day" according to manager Dave Martinez, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Adams was lifted from Friday's game due to an unspecified hand injury, and hasn't seen the starting lineup since. Though initial X-rays came back clean, the team intends to send Adams for another set after the swelling in his hands subsides. In the meantime, Daniel Murphy will draw his second consecutive start at first base in the series finale.
