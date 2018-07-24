Adams is out of the lineup for the second straight day Tuesday against the Brewers.

The left-handed Adams has now sat in favor of the right-handed Ryan Zimmerman against two straight righties, indicating that Zimmerman has likely regained his starting role. Zimmerman has the longer track record and was the better hitter this year, but Adams has hit .285/.359/.565 in 2018 compared to .210/.277/.395 for Zimmerman, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him win the job back.