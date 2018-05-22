Nationals' Matt Adams: Sits again versus southpaw
Adams is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
The Nats are facing their fourth straight lefty Tuesday, and Adams has now sat for three of those four games. Mark Reynolds will start again at first base.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Shifts to left field Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Day off against Padres•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Hits RBI double in win Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Continues blazing May with two homers•
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...