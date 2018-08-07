Nationals' Matt Adams: Sits for first game of doubleheader
Adams will be on the bench for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves.
Adams has had the playing-time edge at first base recently, starting four of the last five games. The Nationals will face lefties in both halves of the doubleheader, so it's possible Adams sits for both. Ryan Zimmerman gets the start for the first game.
