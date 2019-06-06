Adams is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.

Adams has started the past six games for the Nationals, going 6-for-23 (.261) with a pair of homers and five RBI during that stretch, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's series opener with a southpaw in Joey Lucchesi toeing the rubber for San Diego. In his stead, Howie Kendrick is starting at first base and hitting fifth.