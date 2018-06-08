Nationals' Matt Adams: Sitting out Friday
Adams is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Adams will head to the bench for the second consecutive game and for the third time in the last four games, with Mark Reynolds getting the start at first base. The 29-year-old has struggled of late, and is only 4-for-25 over his last eight games.
