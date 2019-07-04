Nationals' Matt Adams: Sitting Thursday
Adams is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Adams, who slugged a solo homer and drew a walk in Wednesday's 3-1 win, finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in six games and looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role now that Ryan Zimmerman is back from the injured list. The lack of a clear path to playing time largely limits Adams' appeal to NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...