Adams is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Adams, who slugged a solo homer and drew a walk in Wednesday's 3-1 win, finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in six games and looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role now that Ryan Zimmerman is back from the injured list. The lack of a clear path to playing time largely limits Adams' appeal to NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.