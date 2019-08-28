Adams is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

Adams is slashing .232/.293/.435 with three home runs and a 36 percent strikeout rate in 21 games this month. He'll sit for the fifth time in six games, though Wednesday's absence is the first against a right-hander (Asher Wojciechowski) during that stretch. Asdrubal Cabrera is starting at first base in this one.