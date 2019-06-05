Nationals' Matt Adams: Sixth straight start
Adams will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the White Sox.
Since returning from the 10-day injured list May 22, Adams has settled into a large-side platoon role at first base, pushing Howie Kendrick into a utility gig in the process. Though Adams is only batting .216 in his first 10 games back in action, three of his eight hits during that stretch have been home runs. He'll draw a sixth straight start Wednesday as the Nationals and White Sox wrap up their two-game set.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...