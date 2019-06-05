Adams will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the White Sox.

Since returning from the 10-day injured list May 22, Adams has settled into a large-side platoon role at first base, pushing Howie Kendrick into a utility gig in the process. Though Adams is only batting .216 in his first 10 games back in action, three of his eight hits during that stretch have been home runs. He'll draw a sixth straight start Wednesday as the Nationals and White Sox wrap up their two-game set.