Adams went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Getting the start at first base while Ryan Zimmerman manned the DH spot in an AL park, Adams clubbed his second homer of July and 14th of the season. The veteran slugger's playing time has been inconsistent since Zimmerman's return from the IL, and Adams' .237/.277/.520 slash line on the year doesn't make a strong case for more action.