Adams went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Reds.

The first-inning blast gave the Nats an early lead they would never relinquish. It was Adams' first homer in August, and the first baseman is slashing only .242/.306/.394 through nine games this month with an ugly 38.9 percent strikeout rate. On the season, he now has 18 homers -- just three short of last year's career high -- and 49 RBI, but with Howie Kendrick now off the IL and Ryan Zimmerman (foot) potentially not far behind, Adams' playing time could dry up down the stretch.

