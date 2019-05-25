Adams went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Marlins.

He went back-to-back with Juan Soto off Tayron Guerrero in the eighth inning to fuel the Nats' comeback win -- becoming the first pair of teammates to homer against 100 mph fastballs in the same season, much less the same game, since MLB started tracking that data in 2008. The veteran slugger is now slashing .257/.273/.486 through 32 games with four homers and 14 RBI, and with Ryan Zimmerman (foot) suffering a setback this week, Adams should be Washington's primary first baseman for the foreseeable future.

