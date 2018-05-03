Adams went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

He now has six homers and 15 RBI on the season, but most of that production has come in the last week -- Adams is slashing .550/.609/1.200 over his last 20 at-bats with four home runs and 11 RBI. His incredible hot streak puts him in consideration for a roster spot even in shallow fantasy leagues, but in the long run both the hits and the playing time will dry up for Adams once the rest of the Nats roster gets healthier.