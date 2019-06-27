Adams went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Marlins.

Adams took Wei-Yin Chen deep in the sixth inning to put the Nationals up 4-1. It was his 11th home run of the season and second against a southpaw. Adams has been on a power binge of late, recording five home runs in his past nine starts. Despite the strong stretch, Adams could see a significant hit in playing time with the return of Ryan Zimmerman (foot) who may return as soon as this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories