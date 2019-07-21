Adams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

His fourth-inning blast off Mike Soroka got the Nats on the board. Adams had homered twice in his last three starts, giving him 15 on the year, but his .235/.273/.519 slash line and sporadic playing time while splitting reps at first base with Ryan Zimmerman make him tough to roster outside of NL-only fantasy formats.

