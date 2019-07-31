Nationals' Matt Adams: Smacks pinch-hit homer
Adams (foot) provided a pinch-hit solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Braves in the 10th inning.
Adams' bruised right foot prevented him from starting for the third game in a row, but his usage as a pinch hitter implies the Nationals aren't too worried about him requiring a stint on the injured list. However, because the Nationals are tentatively slated to face a pair of lefties (Robbie Ray and Alex Young) in their next two games in Arizona, Adams seems unlikely to check back in as the team's first baseman until Sunday.
