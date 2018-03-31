Adams went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, two runs scored, two strikeouts and a walk Saturday against the Reds.

Adams started at first base in place of Ryan Zimmerman and batted cleanup. He took advantage of hitting behind the Nationals' big bats right away, driving in Adam Eaton and Bryce Harper with a home run in the first inning off Luis Castillo. Adams will primarily be a bench bat this season, barring an injury to Zimmerman, but he has big power and could have some big games when he gets into the loaded Nationals lineup.