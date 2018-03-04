Adams (foot) went 3-for-3 with a triple and RBI in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Adams was expected to return from his foot injury on Friday or Saturday. However, the Nationals waited until Sunday to have him play. Adams didn't show any signs of rust, as his triple should help put lingering concerns about the condition of his foot to rest.

