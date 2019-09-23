Adams (shoulder) was seen in the on-deck circle during Sunday's loss to the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Adams hasn't played since Sept. 12 due to a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, but it sounds like he could be nearing a return. The veteran first baseman was ready to pinch hit for pitcher Austin Vote in the sixth inning Sunday but was pulled back in favor of Andrew Stevenson after Yan Gomes recorded the team's second out. At this point, It's unclear if he'll be available off the bench for Monday's series opener against the Phillies.