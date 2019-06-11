Adams left Monday's game against the White Sox due to a strained left oblique, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Adams was removed in the sixth inning of Monday's series opener, and the Nationals later revealed that he'd suffered an oblique injury on a check swing. The team won't know more about Adams' status moving forward until he's re-evaluated Tuesday morning, but skipper Davey Martinez did note that he's "a little concerned," per Zuckerman.

