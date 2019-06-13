Adams (oblique) will take batting practice prior to Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

He is not in Thursday's starting lineup, but the team still believes he will avoid a trip to the injured list. Gerardo Parra is starting at first base and Yan Gomes will be the emergency first baseman while Adams and Ryan Zimmerman (foot) are out.

More News
Our Latest Stories