Adams (shoulder) took full batting practice on the field Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This comes after Adams took a "handful" of swings prior to Sunday's game against the Cubs. Per Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, if he continues to progress without any setbacks, the first baseman could be cleared to rejoin the Nationals as soon as this weekend. The Nationals begin a three-game series against the Marlins at home Friday.

