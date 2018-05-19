Adams is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Adams has cooled off after starting May on a hot streak and is 2-for-23 over his last seven games. The 29-year-old still sports a quality .257/.370/.604 slash line with 10 home runs in only 101 at-bats this season, but Mark Reynolds will get the start at first base for Saturday's nightcap.