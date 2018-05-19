Nationals' Matt Adams: Takes seat for nightcap
Adams is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Adams has cooled off after starting May on a hot streak and is 2-for-23 over his last seven games. The 29-year-old still sports a quality .257/.370/.604 slash line with 10 home runs in only 101 at-bats this season, but Mark Reynolds will get the start at first base for Saturday's nightcap.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Shifts to left field Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Day off against Padres•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Hits RBI double in win Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Continues blazing May with two homers•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Continues to swing hot bat•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Slugs sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...