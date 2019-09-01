Adams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

He'll cede first base to Ryan Zimmerman (foot), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list as part of the Nationals' September callups. Per Zuckerman, manager Dave Martinez said he envisions Zimmerman starting mainly against left-handed pitching in September, so Adams should retain the larger side of a platoon at the position.