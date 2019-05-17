Adams (shoulder) said he felt good after taking swings with a fungo bat Friday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Adams landed on the injured list almost two weeks ago with the left shoulder strain and this is the first real indication of him participating in baseball activities. Howie Kendrick and Gerardo Parra should continue to split time at first base with Ryan Zimmerman (foot) also sidelined.

