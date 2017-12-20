Adams will agree to a one-year, $4 million deal with Washington on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Adams will look to fill the void of Adam Lind as a backup first baseman and spare left fielder for the Nationals in 2018, following the Braves decision to non-tender him earlier this month. During the 2017 season split between St. Louis and Atlanta, Adams slashed .274/.319/.522 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI in 131 games. Although his strikeout rate was right at 24 percent, Adams could be an effective weapon against right-handers after holding an .896 OPS against them this past year, and will provide some added pop and an extra bat for Washington's bench. In addition to the deal, Adams will have the chance to earn up to $500,000 in performance bonuses.