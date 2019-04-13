Adams was pulled from Saturday's win over the Pirates after rolling his ankle, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Adams suffered the injury running to first base during the bottom of the seventh inning, but the specifics weren't immediately clear as he was removed via a double switch. The 30-year-old didn't have the ankle wrapped post-game, and indicated he should be ready to play in Sunday's series finale.

