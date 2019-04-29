Nationals' Matt Adams: Walks it off in 11th
Adams went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Padres.
The first baseman made his one hit count -- he took Matt Wisler deep for a walkoff homer to lead off the bottom of the 11th inning. Adams is slashing .267/.261/.578 through 23 games with three homers and 13 RBI, and he's in line for consistent playing time while Ryan Zimmerman (foot) is on the shelf.
