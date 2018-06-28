Adams (finger) will take batting practice with the team prior to Friday's game in Philadelphia, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Adams has been on the disabled list with the broken finger since June 19, and partaking in batting practice would be a big first step in his rehab. The 29-year-old has no official timeline for his return, but it could come into focus if he can continue to ramp up his baseball activities.

