Nationals' Matt Adams: Withheld from lineup Sunday
Adams (foot) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Adams finds himself on the bench following Saturday's contest in which he was forced to exit early after fouling a ball off his right foot. The team is off Monday, so Adams will have some extended time to rest. Mark Reynolds draws the start at first base Sunday.
