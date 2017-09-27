Nationals' Matt Albers: Away for birth of child
Albers left the Nationals on Wednesday to attend the birth of his second child, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
He returned home to Houston, but doesn't need to officially go on paternity leave because of expanded rosters. Albers should be back in a day or two. He has a 1.13 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, five strikeouts and five holds in eight innings this month.
