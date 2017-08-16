Albers worked a perfect seventh inning Tuesday to record his seventh hold of the season in a 3-1 win over the Angels.

The Nats' bullpen additions at the trade deadline have dramatically reduced Albers' workload in high-leverage situations, and Tuesday's hold was actually his first since mid-June despite his sparkling ratios (1.99 ERA, 0.97 WHIP). The veteran righty should continue to toil in middle relief for the remainder of the year, limiting his fantasy value even in deep formats.