Barnes signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Barnes missed much of the 2023 season following hip surgery and had just a 5.48 ERA in 24 appearances before the operation. The veteran reliever is now healthy and looking for a bounce-back year. Barring another injury, Barnes should make the Nats' Opening Day roster.