The Nationals announced Wednesday that Cronin would be invited to major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Cronin was part of the Nationals' 60-man player pool in 2020 but spent the entire season at the alternate training site. The southpaw was dominant for Low-A Hagerstown in 2019, posting a 0.82 ERA and 41:11 K:BB over 22 relief innings. The southpaw likely needs more minor-league experience prior to making his debut with the big-league club, but he should have a chance to develop this spring as a non-roster invitee.