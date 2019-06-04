Nationals' Matt Cronin: Nabbed by Nats in fourth round
The Nationals have selected Cronin with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A 6-foot-2 lefty out of Arkansas, Cronin has an over-the-top delivery that fits best in relief. His plus curveball and mid-90s fastball give him a one-two punch that could allow him to pitch in high-leverage situations. Cronin needs to improve his control in pro ball, but if he does, he could move quickly to the big-league bullpen, especially within a Nationals organization that has struggled to find reliable relief options in recent years.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...