Nationals' Matt Cronin: Nabbed by Nats in fourth round

The Nationals have selected Cronin with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-2 lefty out of Arkansas, Cronin has an over-the-top delivery that fits best in relief. His plus curveball and mid-90s fastball give him a one-two punch that could allow him to pitch in high-leverage situations. Cronin needs to improve his control in pro ball, but if he does, he could move quickly to the big-league bullpen, especially within a Nationals organization that has struggled to find reliable relief options in recent years.