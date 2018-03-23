Grace is one of four left-handed relievers competing for two open spots in the Nationals' bullpen, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Sammy Solis, Enny Romero and Tim Collins are also in the mix, although the Nats have some roster flexibility to keep more than two of them to begin the regular season with Koda Glover (shoulder) and Joaquin Benoit (forearm) both expected to land on the DL. Grace is out of minor-league options and is best suited for a long relief role among all the Nats' bullpen candidates, and while that might give him a big advantage when it comes to claiming a spot on the 25-man roster, it will still leave him with a very limited fantasy ceiling.