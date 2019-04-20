Nationals' Matt Grace: Falling into specialist role
Grace recorded one out in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
Entering the game with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, the southpaw plunked Curtis Granderson with his first pitch to bring home what proved to be the winning run, but he then got Neil Walker to line out to second base before he was lifted for right-hander Joe Ross. Grace has made 11 appearances already this season, but eight of them have been for less than an inning, and his limited role -- not to mention his 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in seven frames -- keep him off the fantasy radar, even in formats where non-closing relievers can have value.
