Grace struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The southpaw is coming off a strong 2018 campaign in which he posted a 2.87 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 59.2 innings, and while Grace's spring ratios appear sketchy (6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP), he hasn't allowed a homer in six frames with a 6:3 K:BB. The addition of veteran LOOGY Tony Sipp to the Nats' bullpen does potentially push Grace down into a lower-leverage role, but his spot on the big-league roster doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy.