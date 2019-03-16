Nationals' Matt Grace: On course for bullpen role
Grace struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The southpaw is coming off a strong 2018 campaign in which he posted a 2.87 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 59.2 innings, and while Grace's spring ratios appear sketchy (6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP), he hasn't allowed a homer in six frames with a 6:3 K:BB. The addition of veteran LOOGY Tony Sipp to the Nats' bullpen does potentially push Grace down into a lower-leverage role, but his spot on the big-league roster doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Strong relief effort against BoSox•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Reinstated from DL•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Will be reevaluated over weekend•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Throws bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Plays catch Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...