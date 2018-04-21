Nationals' Matt Grace: Out with strained groin
Grace was placed on the disabled list with a strained left groin Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Grace has a 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings for the Nationals so far this season. Trevor Gott was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse to take his place in the bullpen.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Poised to make 25-man roster•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Battling for roster spot•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Having solid spring•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: To serve as long reliever•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Stellar in spot start against San Diego•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: To make spot start for injured Scherzer•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...